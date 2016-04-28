Ohio AG: Scam asks for victim donations in Pike County, OH murder case

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Ohio's attorney general and the Pike County sheriff is warning of a scam artist claiming to be with the sheriff's office asking for donations for victims of last week's family massacre.
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead Friday at four properties in the hills near Piketon.
A resident told the Pike County Sheriff's Office that he received a call from a man indicating he was from the sheriff's office and was soliciting a donation to benefit the victims in the murder case.
"If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff's Office, please do not send money," DeWine said.
DeWine said some some scam artists try to take advantage of potential donors following tragedies and disasters.
"Those interested in making a donation should conduct basic research to ensure their donations will be used as intended, not pocketed by a scammer," DeWine said.
Ohioans can report potential scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office at 800-282-0515 or at the attorney general's website.
