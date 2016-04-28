Incident report released in Pike County, OH family murders

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The Pike County Sheriff's Office has released an incident report that gives the first look at the moments immediately after officers arrived to the scene of the Pike County family murders.
Deputies were dispatched after receiving a call that two people were possibly dead at 4077 Union Hill Road, according to the incident report.
Once on scene at 8:07 a.m., Deputy Jonathan Chandler was flagged down by a neighboring residence and called for ambulances due to multiple people down at multiple residences.
According to Deputy Music Morgan, once Morgan arrived on scene a subject advised the officers that "there are two more dead people here," pointing to the residence on 4077 Union Hill Road.
Dep. Morgan entered the door through the front door where they found the two males dead one another in the bedroom. Deputies checked the house for anymore victims.
The incident report goes on to say the responding deputies then exited the home and secured the scene at the residence.
Copyright 2016 WXIX. All right reserved.