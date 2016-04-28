Pike Co, OH massacre investigation search warrant sealed

PIketon, OH (FOX19) - The Pike County Prosecutor's Office filed a search warrant under seal late Wednesday afternoon that is part of the investigation into eight family members who were shot execution-style last week.
The Pike County Clerk's Office and Ohio Attorney General's office both confirm the warrant was filed and said all would be sealed while authorities continue to investigate the massacre.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is releasing few details while investigators interview more than 5 people but haven't made an arrest or confirmed a specific motive in the slayings. The investigation is expected to be lengthy.
Authorities have said they are "exploring every angle" in the case, including whether the crimes are connected with the commercial marijuana growing operations found at three of the four Rhoden homes.
The first funeral is scheduled to be held Thursday for Gary Rhoden, the first member of the Rhoden family to have services.
More funerals are expected in the coming days, including one for five relatives who will be buried side by side.
