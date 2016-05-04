Last victims of Pike County, OH murders laid to rest

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (FOX19 NOW) - Hundreds of people attended funeral services for the remaining six victims not yet buried following the April 22 murders of eight people in Pike County, Ohio.
Services were held Tuesday at Dry Run Church of Christ in West Portsmouth.
Laid to rest were Chris Rhoden Senior, his ex-wife Dana Rhoden, the couple's children, Chris Rhoden Jr, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden and Hanna Rhoden.
Services were also held for the children's uncle and Chris Sr's brother, Kenneth Rhoden.
"It's been a hard week. It's been a hard eleven days," said David Dickerson with the Ohio Prosecutor's office in Pike County. "The family would like to say that they sincerely thank everyone. And I mean everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers."
Six hearses carried the bodies of the the last of the Rhoden family victims. The hearses then led a procession of more than 150 vehicles to a nearby hillside cemetery.
A family member says five of them will be buried side by side.
Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine said the investigation is still ongoing with over one hundred pieces of evidence being evaluated by the state crime lab.
Dozens of people have been interviewed by authorities.
Several vehicles were towed from the crime scene Tuesday. Officials confirm that it is part of the murder investigation.
