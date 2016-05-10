Bengals team up with FC Cincinnati for game with Pittsburgh - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals team up with FC Cincinnati for game with Pittsburgh

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati's football rivalry with Pittsburgh will now extend to another kind of football.

FC Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh this weekend at Nippert Stadium and several Bengals players will serve as honorary captains for the match.

Serving as FCC’s honorary captains will be Giovani Bernard, Vontaze Burfict, Jeremy Hill, Kevin Huber, Adam Jones, Dre Kirkpatrick and Domata Peko, who will be introduced on the field prior to the start of the game.

“Cincinnati and Pittsburgh is probably one of the nastiest rivalries in football,” said Peko. “Whenever we play Pittsburgh, everyone wants us to beat them. That’s how I feel when it comes to soccer. Hopefully we can get this big win.” 

The game against Pittsburgh been marked as an “Orange Out” with FCC inviting all of their supporters to wear orange. 

The club has already pre-sold over 10,000 tickets and is looking to draw 25,000 to the match and set a new United Soccer League attendance record. 

The Orange and Blue had 20,497 fans against Louisville City FC, setting a league regular-season attendance mark.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

