After Ohio slayings of 8, police seek video recorded nearby

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19 NOW/AP) - Authorities investigating the slayings of eight members of one family in southern Ohio are asking nearby residents and businesses to share any video they have that might be relevant to the case.
"This is just an attempt in the case that any thing has been missed, anyone who has not brought it forward, if they have any, even a suspicion that this might be of some value, we ask them to bring it forward," DeWine said.
Seven adults and a 16-year-old boy were found shot April 22 at four homes near Piketon.
Ohio's attorney general and Pike County's sheriff are asking that anyone who recorded video nearby on April 21 or 22 to contact their offices. Investigators also ask that anyone with information that might help solve the shootings call the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO.
Investigators say they've received more than 500 tips and done over 130 interviews as they try to determine who targeted the Rhoden family and why.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and WXIX. All rights reserved.