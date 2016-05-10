Mesoraco recovery extended to 6 months after surgery

Cincinnati Reds' Devin Mesoraco watches from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 30, 2016. The Pirates won 5-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Reds All-Star catcher Devin Mesoraco will miss the rest of the 2016 season after surgery Tuesday revealed more damage to his shoulder than anticipated.

Originally expected to miss around four months with a torn labrum, Reds manager Bryan Price announced Tuesday Mesoraco's shoulder injury was worse than expected and rehabilitation will now take closer to six months.

Mesoraco only played 16 games this season after missing most of last season after undergoing hip surgery.

Price said Mesoraco should be ready for the start of spring training activities in 2017.

