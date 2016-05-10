Bengals sign third round pick Nick Vigil

Utah State's Nick Vigil celebrates an interception against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

The Bengals have agreed to a contract with third round draft pick Nick Vigil.

Vigil, a linebacker out of Utah State, led the Mountain West Conference last season in tackles and ranked sixth in the nation. He was the only college football player credited with at least nine tackles in every game.

"Nick has the skills and the opportunity to be a three-down linebacker for us," said head coach Marvin Lewis. "He's fast and he's tough. He did a great job at Utah State in the middle of the defense."

Vigil is the third 2016 Bengals draft choice to sign with the club.

Sixth-round pick Cody Core and seventh-round choice Clayton Fejedelem are also signed.

