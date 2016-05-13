Attorney ‘can’t rule out’ link between Pike Co. massacre and NKY double homicide

ELSMERE, KY (FOX19) - Kenton County's commonwealth attorney said investigators shouldn't rule out a connection between a double homicide in Elsmere, Kentucky and the mass shooting of eight family members in Pike County, Ohio.
Authorities are exploring every angle in the case of Carolyn Ann Tomlinson and Charles Douglas Eapmon, according to Rob Sanders. The couple was found dead inside their home on April 8.
15 days later, eight members of the Rhoden family were killed execution-style along a rural Ohio road, about 85 miles east of Kenton County.
There is no indication authorities have found a link between the crimes, but Sanders said it would be irresponsible to not at least consider a connection. The possibility is "really not that far out in left field," he said.
"Anytime you have multiple murders committed in relative proximity to one another like this there are some similarities," said Sanders.
No arrests have been made in either of the cases and both crimes have been described by authorities as "targeted acts."
Large-scale marijuana growing operations were found on the Rhoden family properties. Officials haven't said whether they believe the operation is related to the mass shooting.
Eapmon served time in prison and had a criminal history involving narcotics trafficking, according to Sanders.
Authorities have not said how Eapmon and Tomlinson died. Their bodies were reportedly discovered by family members living in the Merravay Drive home. Tomlinson had four children.
"Whoever was responsible for this killing was very intentional about who they killed and this was not some sort of random act of violence or random home burglary," said Sanders.
Sanders said there is potential more than one suspect could be responsible for the couple's death.
The investigation remains open and ongoing.
The Ohio Attorney General's office has not commented on any other cases related to the Rhoden family.
