Bryan Price, Reds reliever suspended for bean balls

Reds manager Bryan Price will not manage Friday's game in Philadelphia after he and relief pitcher Ross Ohlendorf were suspended by Major League Baseball for their roles in "intentionally throwing" at a Pittsburgh Pirate.

Ohlendorf was suspended three games and also fined an undisclosed amount for plunking David Freese in Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park after both benches were warned by the home plate umpire.

Ohlendorf's suspension had been scheduled to begin tonight, but he is appealing.

Bryan Price will serve his suspension in Friday's series opener against Philadelphia.

Jim Riggleman will serve as manager tonight for the Reds.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.