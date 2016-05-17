Thomas More's Hetzer named coach of year

Thomas More's Jeff Hetzer is the Presidents' Athletic Conference baseball coach of the year.

Hetzer, in his 16th season with Thomas More, led the Saints to the PAC regular season and conference tournament titles. During the season he also earned his 400th career win.

It's his third PAC coach of the year award (2011, 2014, 2016).

Nine Saints also received conference honors. Below is a list of those players.



First-team All-PAC:

Donovan Pogue (St. Xavier)

Ben Laumann (Oak Hills)

Ben Kenning (Elder)

Casey Metzger (Oak Hills)



Second-team All-PAC:

Ken Ruberg (La Salle)

Tim Baldrick (Elder)



Honorable mention All-PAC:

Adam Ruwe (Cov Cath)

Sam Hauer (Elder)

Bailey Abbatiello (La Salle)



The Saints open up NCAA Tournament Division III play Wednesday at Mount Berry, Georgia.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.