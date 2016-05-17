Western & Southern Open names new tourney director - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Western & Southern Open names new tourney director

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

The Western & Southern Open has a new tournament director.

Andre Silva takes over with 14-years of experience on the ATP World Tour before his most recent work with a Cleveland based sports agency.

Silva joins the event during a time of strong growth and popularity, having hit attendance records each of the past three years. Most recently, in 2015, the event sold out 14 of 16 sessions on the way to nearly 200,000 fans for the tournament.

"I'm excited to join this event in a time of such incredible growth and popularity," said Silva. "The best players in the history of tennis have all played Cincinnati and I look forward to seeing the future stars compete in front of our fans."

Silva's hiring is subject to ATP World Tour and WTA approval. He will officially start on May 31.

