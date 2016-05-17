Bengals sign 5th round pick Christian Westerman - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals sign 5th round pick Christian Westerman

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed 5th round draft pick Christian Westerman.

Bengals offensive line coach, Paul Alexander, calls the 6”4, 298 pound left guard out of Arizona State “the toughest kid in the draft.” His Pac-12 second team all-conference season last year makes him a steal for the Bengals in the 5th round, according to some draft projections.

Westerman, known for his impressive combination of both strength and athleticism, blocked for two 1.000 yard rushers in his final two seasons at Arizona State and earned the team’s prestigious Randall McDaniel Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

When asked what he was most excited about in his new offensive lineman, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis responded, “his intensity, what you saw on tape, you saw in person. You felt in person. Which plays good for us. That works here.”

Time will tell whether or not he will rival current Bengal starter Clint Boling and become an impact player for the franchise.

The Bengals have now signed five of their seven draft choices, but have not signed first rounder William Jackson III.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

