Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter's sentencing delayed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Suspended Judge Tracie Hunter appeared in court Monday for a scheduled sentencing, but the court postponed the sentencing until May 14.

The court is waiting for a ruling from an appeals court allowing the judge to carry out the sentence.

In 2014, the Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge was found guilty of having an unlawful interest in a public contract. After a five-week trial, Hunter was found guilty on one of the nine felony charges against her.

She was convicted of giving confidential court documents to her brother, who was under investigation for a jailhouse fight. Hunter was sentenced to six months in prison, but she has yet to serve time due to the appeal process.

The Ohio Supreme Court recently decided not to review Hunter’s felony conviction.

