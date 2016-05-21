XU wins first Big East regular season baseball title - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU wins first Big East regular season baseball title

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman) (PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman)
(PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman) (PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman)
(PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman) (PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Xavier baseball team is the 2016 Big East regular season champion.

The Musketeers beat Villanova Saturday, 9-0, to finish a game ahead of second place Creighton in the final standings. The Musketeers won 13 of their final 15 games to claim the conference title.

Joe Gellenbeck (St. Xavier) hit two home runs and drove in six runs to back-up seven shut out innings from starting pitcher Trent Astle.

"We've been working for this all year," said Gellenbeck. "We're going to enjoy it for a little while, but we're not done yet. We're looking forward to the tournament and what's next."

Xavier will be the top seed in next week's Big East Tournament. 

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.




 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-03-06 22:35:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-06 22:27:11 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly