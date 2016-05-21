XU wins first Big East regular season baseball title

The Xavier baseball team is the 2016 Big East regular season champion.

The Musketeers beat Villanova Saturday, 9-0, to finish a game ahead of second place Creighton in the final standings. The Musketeers won 13 of their final 15 games to claim the conference title.

Joe Gellenbeck (St. Xavier) hit two home runs and drove in six runs to back-up seven shut out innings from starting pitcher Trent Astle.

"We've been working for this all year," said Gellenbeck. "We're going to enjoy it for a little while, but we're not done yet. We're looking forward to the tournament and what's next."

Xavier will be the top seed in next week's Big East Tournament.

