XU's Trevon Bluiett withdraws from NBA Draft

Trevon Bluiett will return to Xavier next season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

The Musketeers leading scorer last season, Bluiett entered the draft process, but didn't hire an agent. That allowed him to change his mind and return for his junior season.

Bluiett led Xavier in scoring averaging 15.1 points per game (9th in the Big East) and is expected to be one of the best players in the conference next year.

