FC Cincinnati game with Charlotte rescheduled for August

FC Cincinnati is set to face Charlotte Independence in August after the match was rescheduled as a result of inclement weather.

The game was planned to take place May 21, however, due to the contest being postponed all tickets purchased from the previous date will be observed for the newly scheduled match. The game will now be played on August 31 at 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati is currently 5-2-2 on the season in the USL and will first travel to Harrison, New Jersey, on Sunday, Aug. 28 as it will face the New York Red Bulls II to then close out the Queen City cup series.

But before the Orange and Blue depart, it will undergo four consecutive USL matches at Nippert Stadium starting with Harrisburg City this Saturday.

