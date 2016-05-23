UC's Zellner named first team All-AAC - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

UC's Zellner named first team All-AAC

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

UC pitcher Andrew Zellner was named First Team All-American Athletic Conference, which was announced by the league on Monday. 

The league's eight head coaches determine these honors by a voting process.

The Farmersville, Ohio, native is just the second player from UC to receive first team recognition in the AAC next to Ian Happ who claimed first team accolades in both 2014 and 2015. MLB athletes Kevin Youkilis (2000-01) and Josh Harrison (2008) are just mere examples of the level this achievement carries as Zellner is the 23rd player in program history to achieve this feat. 

Zellner finished the regular season with a 2.21 ERA, which was noted as the best ERA since Bob O'Brien recorded a 2.17 ERA in 1979. Moreover, his ERA is No. 3 in the conference as he has also tallied 101.2 innings pitched, seven wins and allowed only 29 runs allowed. 

There have been five games where Zellner has pitched 9.0 innings, including four complete games. Another record in the school's program since Dan Osterbrock registered five complete games in 2007. 

The junior pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout against Memphis that earned him AAC Pitcher of the Week on April 25. 

The Bearcats finished the regular season with an overall record of 26-28-1 and a 13-10-1 record in conference play. Cincinnati drew the No. 4 seed at the AAC Championship, in which it was designated to finish last in the Preseason Coaches' Poll.

