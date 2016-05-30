XU baseball team will play in Vanderbilt regional

Xavier baseball team celebrating a trip to Nashville for the NCAA tournament (FOX19 NOW Photo/Joe Danneman)

The Xavier baseball team is going back to Nashville.

Gathered together to watch the NCAA selection show on Monday afternoon, the Musketeers learned they will play in the Vanderbilt regional starting later this week.

It's the second time in three years XU will play in Nashville in the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier is the 4 seed in the four team regional and will face top seed and 2014 NCAA champion Vanderbilt in the first game of the weekend.

Washington and UC Santa Barbara fill out the rest of the bracket.

The winner of the Vanderbilt regional advances to the super regionals and a chance to earn a spot in the College World Series.

XU earned its spot in the field by winning a second Big East Tournament championship in three years. The Musketeers also won the regular season title for the first time in program history.

