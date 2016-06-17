Think Pink: River bend ladies' golf association golf event this July

The annual gala and golf tournament “Think Pink Cure” will be held over two days this July.

On Sunday, July 24th, a Dinner Gala will be held at the Manor House in Mason, Ohio.

The evening will provide entertainment as well as silent and live auctions. On Monday, July 25, there will be golf at the prestigious TPC River’s Bend golf course.

