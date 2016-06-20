Reporter Ken Brown

Ken Brown joined the FOX19 NOW news team in June of 2016 as a Multi-Media Journalist. Ken is a native of the Buckeye State and grew up on the shores of Lake Erie in Mentor, Ohio.

Ken graduated from Kent State University and started his career in Erie, PA working for WJET as a reporter. From there, Ken would move behind the anchor desk and serve as the Weekend Sports Anchor before leaving the area to work in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania in the same role. Ken would later be promoted to be WBRE/WYOU's Main Sports Anchor.



Outside of the office Ken enjoys spending lots of time with his wife and friends. Ken also likes to run and has completed 3 half-marathons with the hopes of adding a full-marathon to that list (maybe the Flying Pig Marathon).

