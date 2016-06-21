Bengals release training camp schedule - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

LIST

Bengals release training camp schedule

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Andy Dalton at practice in 2015. (FOX19 NOW file) Andy Dalton at practice in 2015. (FOX19 NOW file)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The new football season officially starts July 29 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals announced training camp will begin that Friday with an open practice for fans and joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings coming up in August. All practices will offer fans opportunities to obtain free player autographs.

Family Day practice will feature child-friendly activities, including inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, pictures with team mascot Who Dey, and an NFL Play 60 Activity Zone.

Two-team practices on August 10th and 11th will give fans the opportunity to watch both the Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, in preparation for the teams’ preseason opener on August 12th at Paul Brown Stadium.

Other than Family Day, the Bengals will practice on the grass fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium.

Below is a list of every practice open to fans:

FRIDAY, JULY 29
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
MONDAY, AUG. 1
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 6 p.m.
 
SATURDAY, AUG. 6 (FAMILY DAY AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM)
Gates open at noon
Practice begins at 1 p.m.
 
MONDAY, AUG. 8
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Practice (with Minnesota Vikings) begins at 3 p.m.
 
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
Gates open at 10:30 a.m.
Practice (with Minnesota Vikings) begins at 11 a.m. (practice time estimated one hour)

