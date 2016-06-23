Breaking News Anchor Charisse Gibson

I am new to the 'Nati' and am already falling madly in love. You can catch me every weekday morning during FOX19 Now's Morning Show with your breaking news alerts and co-hosting Morning Xtra with the amazing Frank Marzullo.

Before moving to the Queen City I lived and worked all along the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana I worked my way up the "news chain" starting as a Desk Assistant and Associate Producer at WWL-TV in New Orleans. My on air career would soon start after that at Raycom sister station WLOX TV in Biloxi, MS where I was a Producer/Reporter/Fill in Anchor. After two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, I moved to North Louisiana to another Raycom sister station KSLA News 12 in Shreveport, Louisiana. My time in Shreveport was absolutely wonderful and my connection with the community is one that will never be broken.

This is my first time in the Midwest and I am enjoying my time in Cincinnati with my sister Terah Gibson and my chihuahua/yorkie mix Joey Gibson. I am a lover of art, music and history. You can probably catch me walking the streets of Cincinnati, discovering new gallery's, museums or the latest place to hear jazz music. I am a proud Southern University A&M College graduate. I am also a member of the National Association of Black Journalist, Journalism and Women's Symposium and the Society of Professional Journalist.

I want to hear from you shoot me an email if you have a story idea at cgibson@fox19now.com. You can also follow me on Facebook at Charisse Gibson TV, Twitter at OkayCharisse. Don't be shy :)