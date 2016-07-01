Former NCH star Mayo dismissed from NBA

Milwaukee Bucks guard O.J. Mayo (3) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Atlanta. Milwaukee won 117-109 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Former North College Hill star basketball player O.J. Mayo has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug program, the NBA announced Friday.

Mayo can apply for reinstatement in two years. He previously served a 10-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs in 2011.

A native of West Virginia, Mayo played three seasons of high school basketball at North College Hill High School.

The Trojans won two state championships with Mayo. He later transferred to a prep school in his home city to finish out his high school career.

Mayo most recently played with the Milwaukee Bucks after starting his career in Memphis.

