Reds fire pitching coach Mark Riggins

On pace to lose the most games in franchise history, the Cincinnati Reds have made their first big change by firing pitching coach Mark Riggins.

The Reds have replaced Riggins with assistant pitching coach/bullpen coach Mack Jenkins.

The team also promoted pitching coach Ted Power from Triple-A Louisville. He will take over Jenkins' duties on the Major League staff.

"Mark was a valuable member of this organization for several years. Before he accepted the job with our Major League team, he contributed to the development of many of our successful young pitchers in the minor leagues," said Jocketty. "Unfortunately, the pitching on our big league staff has not improved over the course of the season as we had hoped, and it is time for a new voice."

Reds pitchers have a Major League Baseball-worse 5.51 ERA and are on pace to give up 281 home runs this season. That would shatter the Major League record of 241.

"We are not satisfied with the performance so far this season and will continue to look for ways to improve," said Reds President of Baseball Operations Walt Jocketty. We felt it was necessary to make a change in order to accomplish our goals of providing our young pitchers with the best possible resources."

Riggins, 59, was in his first season on the club's Major League staff. He spent the previous four seasons as the organization's minor league pitching coordinator.

