Jay Bruce added to All-Star team

Cincinnati Reds' Jay Bruce runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Perdomo in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Reds' Jay Bruce will join teammate Adam Duvall in the All-Star Game.

Bruce, now a three-time All-Star selection, replaces Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler as an injury replacement.

Despite being surrounded by trade rumors, Bruce has put together an All-Star worthy resume to start the season. He leads the Reds in hits, RBI and is tied for the National League lead with six triples.

Bruce was also an All-Star in 2011 and 2012.

The All-Star Game is in San Diego Tuesday and airs on FOX19 NOW.

Congratulations to Jay Bruce on being named as an injury replacement for the National League All-Stars! #Reds #ASG pic.twitter.com/yXxPsnNckq — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 9, 2016

