Freedom's Godbold wins hometown derby

Florence Freedom outfielder Andrew Godbold took the 2016 Frontier League Home Run Derby crown Monday night in front of his home fans at UC Health Stadium.

Godbold began the night with an opening round showing of 10 home runs, setting him up for a final round showcase that saw him hit a derby winning 13 balls over the outfield fence.

“It’s not the first one I have been in, but it’s definitely the first true professional All-Star home run derby I’ve been a part of and it’s awesome to be in front of this home crowd like that and put on a show,” Godbold said.

Last week, Godbold told FOX19 NOW he wanted to replicate his performance after hometown hero and former Cincinnati Red Todd Frazier, who won the 2015 MLB Home Run Derby in front of his home fans at Great American Ball Park.

When asked about his feelings on tonight’s performance, Godbold said, “I’m glad I didn’t blow it.”

The festivities continue tomorrow night for the Frontier League Y’ALL- Star Game, which will take place at 7:05 p.m. at UC Health Stadium.

