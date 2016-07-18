Reds' Mesoraco undergoes second hip surgery

Former All-Star Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco had surgery to repair the labrum in his right hip, the team announced Monday.

The surgery was performed in New York by hip specialist Dr. Bryan Kelly, who also repaired the impingement in Mesoraco’s left hip in 2015.

“I think more than anything, it was a preventative surgery as opposed to an issue that was there,” manager Bryan Price said.

Mesoraco has only played 39 games the last two seasons after signing a four-year, $28 million extension in early 2015.

“(I) have not been told by anyone that he’s at risk from these surgeries,” added Price when asked if he’s concerned about Mesoraco’s catching future. “You know, it’s a crap shoot with anybody who plays professional sports is that you’re going to deal with the injuries. Unfortunately, for Devin, they’ve come right after the other so, hopefully, he’s getting this all behind him and ready to roll off some really nice, successful, healthy seasons.”

He went on the disabled list in early May after complaining of pain in his shoulder and had shoulder surgery that same month.

Mesoraco is expected to begin catching drills in mid-to-late-January.

