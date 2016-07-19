Cavs to return to Cintas Center in 2017

The world champion Cleveland Cavaliers will return to Cintas Center for an exhibition game, but not until the 2017 season.

Xavier athletic director Greg Christopher told FOX19 Now sports that the Cavaliers will rotate exhibition stops, by year, between Columbus and Cincinnati for the foreseeable future. Columbus will host the Cavaliers this coming fall.

Cintas Center hosted Cleveland for exhibition games the last two years against the Pacers and Hawks. In fact, Cleveland’s first game in its eventual run to the NBA Finals was played on Xavier’s campus.

A date of the exhibition game at Cintas Center in 2017 has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.





