Reds claim pitcher from Nationals

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed the rights to right handed pitcher Abel De Los Santos from the Washington Nationals.

De Los Santos had been placed on waivers by his former team and the Reds will start him in Double-A Pensacola.

The 23-year-old right hander was ranked as Washington’s 20th best prospect heading in to 2016 and previously played for Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Harrisburg.

He has a 1-1 career record with 5 saves and a combined 3.67 overall ERA in 29 minor league appearances.

Cincinnati’s current 40-man roster remains full.

