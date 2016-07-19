Big 12 expansion back on; UC wants in - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Big 12 expansion back on; UC wants in

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Big 12 expansion talk is back on and, this time, it may just happen.

In a surprise move, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday it will allow its commissioner to explore expansion candidates to add to their 10-team conference.

The conference’s board of directors met in Texas and heard presentations from consultants on expansion. The conference commissioner said the addition of two or four teams is on the table and hasn’t yet been decided. The commissioner added it’s conceivable new schools could join as soon as 2017 or 2018.

Several schools, including UC, have been working behind the scenes for months to best position themselves for inclusion in case the Big 12 decided to expand.

A UC spokesperson told FOX19 Now, “we’ll comment only when there’s something to comment on.” Adding, the school didn’t want to jeopardize their chances of joining one of the top conferences in the country with public statements.

The Bearcats currently compete in the American Athletic Conference, but a move to the Big 12 would be more profitable and entertaining with big schools like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas as regular opponents.

    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

