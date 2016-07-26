Clinton-Massie's McSurley honored by Bengals - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Clinton-Massie's McSurley honored by Bengals

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Dan McSurley has coached at Clinton-Massie for twenty-years and has won ten or more games each of the last ten seasons and have made the playoffs fifteen consecutive years. (FOX19 NOW File) Dan McSurley has coached at Clinton-Massie for twenty-years and has won ten or more games each of the last ten seasons and have made the playoffs fifteen consecutive years. (FOX19 NOW File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals honored Clinton-Massie head football coach Dan McSurley by naming him the winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

The award honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $5,000 donation to Clinton-Massie’s athletic department.

McSurley has coached at Clinton-Massie for twenty-years and has won ten or more games each of the last ten seasons and have made the playoffs fifteen consecutive years.

Bengals president Mike Brown presented McSurley with the award at the annual Bengals media luncheon on Tuesday.

“Dan’s record of accomplishments speaks for itself,” said Brown. “And, more than twenty of his players have gone on to play college football.”

The Clinton-Massie football team won back-to-back state championships in 2012 and 2013 and McSurley has won three OHSAA coach of the year awards in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

The Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002.

