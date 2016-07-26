FCC's Corben Bone on USL team of week - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FCC's Corben Bone on USL team of week

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Corben Bone (Photo: FCCincinnati.com) Corben Bone (Photo: FCCincinnati.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FC Cincinnati midfielder Corben Bone has been named to the USL Team of the Week. 

The midfielder’s performance this past week against Louisville FC was highlighted by a corner kick assist to teammate Sean Okoli, who then headed the ball into the net to give FC a two goal lead.

Bone currently ranks third overall in the league with five assists and is only two shy of USL leader Daniel Barrera of Sacramento. 

FC Cincinnati currently remains third in the Eastern Conference standings, behind both Louisville FC and the New York Red Bulls, but has kept their first place hopes alive with their win over Louisville FC this past Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

