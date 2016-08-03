Reporter Amber Jayanth

I am from St. Louis, the home of the Cardinals, sorry Reds fans. I have spent the past five years of my career in Ohio and I am excited to join the FOX19 NOW news team as a general assignment reporter. Before coming to Cincinnati in August I was a reporter and fill-in anchor for ABC22/FOX45 in Dayton. I covered everything from breaking news, to the enforcement of Ohio's exotic animal law and the ongoing efforts to revitalize the city of Dayton.

Before coming to Ohio I was an anchor and reporter for WMDT 47 in Maryland. During my time there I earned two AP awards for in-depth documentary reports on the area homeless and a series I started called "Delmarva's Unsolved Crimes". I got my start at KPLR in St. Louis as a feature reporter. During my time there I was nominated for an Emmy on a pop culture story, putting a spotlight on the program SistaKeeper, which empowers young women.

I studied broadcast journalism at the University of Central Missouri. I also graduated with a Masters of Arts in Digital Multimedia from Lindenwood University.

When I am not working I'm usually out with my husband checking out new dishes at local restaurants or I'll get experimental in the kitchen. I'm such a foodie. Cycling and reading are a few of my other hobbies, so you may see me rolling around town on two wheels.

I am so excited to now call Cincinnati home. The community has been so welcoming I look forward to sharing your stories in an effort to make a difference. If something is happening in your community please contact me so that I help make your voice heard.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.