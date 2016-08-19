Sheriff: More than one killer involved in Rhoden family murders

PIketon, OH (FOX19) - It's been more than three months since eight people were murdered in Pike County.
In the time since, there have been few new answers about what happened to the Rhoden family.
"We continue to make progress," Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine told FOX19 NOW's Jody Barr in July. "We assume there are multiple people involved in this case."
But, on Thursday, investigators charged with working the case say they believe there is more than one suspect involved.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, in a court hearing on Thursday, Sheriff Charles Reader said there were at least two killers in the incident making it the first time he's ever said that.
He also said he fears for other members of the Rhoden family every day, also according to the paper.
Reader was in court for a custody-related hearing regarding two of the young children left behind after the murders.
"We are working around the clock, 24 hours a day, working on every lead that comes in, all the tips," Reader said in April.
FOX19 NOW investigative reporter Jody Barr first broke the information that investigators were exploring the possibility that there is more than one suspect involved in his interview with Dewine last month.
"I still believe we're going to solve this case. Is it possible we never solve it? Sure. Is it possible it goes on for years and then it is solved later? Sure," Dewine told FOX19 NOW in July.
