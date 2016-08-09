FCC's Okoli named to USL team of week

FC Cincinnati leading goal scorer Sean Okoli has once again been named to the USL Team of the Week.



This marks the 4th time this season Okoli has earned the award.



The forward’s performance last week against FC Montreal saw him net both of his team’s goals in a 2-0 victory for FC Cincinnati.



Okoli is currently tied for third place in the USL with 11 goals scored and has now scored at least one goal in two of his past three games.

FC Cincinnati currently ranks third in the USL Eastern Conference and will next travel to Virginia this Saturday to take on the fourth-place Richmond Kickers.

