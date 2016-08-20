Cincinnati native Rachael Adams wins volleyball bronze - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati native Rachael Adams wins volleyball bronze

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Mount Notre Dame graduate Rachael Adams won a bronze medal as Team USA beat the Netherlands in the bronze medal match in Rio.
 
It’s the first Olympic medal for Adams after proving to be one of Team USA’s most consistent players throughout the tournament.
 
Adams graduated from Mount Notre Dame in 2008 with state championships in volleyball and basketball. She played at the college level at Texas.
 
Team USA beat the Netherlands in four sets in the bronze medal match.

