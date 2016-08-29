Roger Bacon football team drenched in flood challenges - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Roger Bacon football team drenched in flood challenges

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Roger Bacon football team will have to move its next scheduled home game while their turf is repaired due to water damage.
 
A relentless downpour flooded Bron Bacevich Stadium Sunday night to what Michael Blaut called “mid-calf” levels and the football team is now scrambling to find fields to practice and play while their field is repaired.
 
“We talk to our kids about adversity all the time,” said head coach Michael Blaut. “No sense is getting mad or getting upset. There’s nothing you can do to prevent it.”
 
Coach Blaut says the water has receded and the company who installed the turf was at the stadium Monday to assess the damage done by the water. The turf wasn’t as damaged as they feared, but the company will have to fix the base of the field, re-align the turf and then sanitize the field (which they do yearly). The entire process is expected to take up to two weeks.
 
Roger Bacon has a 50-yard practice field near the school that they are now using, but that field is cramped for a football team and is being shared with the boys and girls soccer teams. Coach Blaut says his athletic director has reached out to other schools in hopes of using their facilities and added some schools even reached out to Roger Bacon offering their fields to help.
 
“GCL schools take care of each other,” added coach.
 
The team’s game this Friday night on the road against Western Hills is on as scheduled, but their home game against Indian Hill on September 9th will be moved to another location.

That location is still being finalized by the Roger Bacon athletic department.

