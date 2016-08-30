FC Cincinnati's Hildebrandt eligible to play Wednesday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FC Cincinnati's Hildebrandt eligible to play Wednesday

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(YouTube/FC Cincinnati) (YouTube/FC Cincinnati)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt has been declared eligible by the USL to play in Wednesday night’s contest against Charlotte Independence following an appeal by the club.    

 “We are pleased with the USL for rescinding Mitch Hildebrandt’s red card from Sunday night’s match versus NYRBII and restoring his eligibility to play tomorrow in another key match against Charlotte Independence,” said Jeff Berding, FCC President and General Manager. “While we are happy to get Mitch back for Charlotte, the result of the New York match remains a disappointment to our team, owners, staff and fans. Subjective judgements and mistakes remain a part of the game and we are appreciative that the league office is understanding of that and took steps to correct the situation.” 

Hildebrandt is second in the league in minutes played with 2,081 and has made the start in goal in every league contest for the Orange and Blue. 

FCC, currently tied for third in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, takes on the Independence, who is seventh in the division and trail FCC by just four points (39 pts.).

Kick off for the match is 7:00 p.m. 

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

 


 

