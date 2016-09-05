FC Cincinnati snaps losing streak with dramatic goal

Sean Okoli scored on a penalty kick in extra time to lift FC Cincinnati to their first win in three games, beating St. Louis 2-1 at Nippert Stadium.



In a game that went back and forth for most of the night, FCC had many opportunities to put the ball in the net. Driving down the field late in the 84th minute FCC was able to get on the board first with a header from Sean Okoli.



While fans continued to celebrate the goal, St. Louis FC countered with ease in the 86th minute.



The game came down to a handball in the box by James Musa of St. Louis FC and a penalty kick for Okoli. With the game on the line, Okoli put the ball in the back of the net and gave FCC the 2-1 win.



The win snapped a two game USL losing streak for FCC as well as kept them in position for a home playoff game.



This was the second to last home game for FCC, with only four games remaining in the regular season.



FCC returns to action on the road Saturday Sept. 11 against the Hammerheads of Wilmington.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.







