Reporter/Anchor Jessica Schmidt

Jessica joined the FOX19 NOW team in September 2016 as a reporter and Sunday night anchor.

The Cincinnati native is excited and honored to be back in her hometown doing what she loves after spending three years working at FOX19 NOW's sister station, 14 News/WFIE in Evansville, Indiana. While at WFIE, Jessica was a weekend anchor, reporter, and producer. During her time there, she had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. four times to report on the area’s Honor Flight program. She also covered a presidential visit when Bill Clinton campaigned for his wife Hillary in Evansville.

Before moving to the Hoosier state, Jessica spent four years at Kent State University in the Honors College. She graduated in May 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast news and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Every semester, Jessica worked at TV2, the university’s completely student-run television station. She took on many different roles, including anchor, reporter, and the station’s news director. A college storytelling course led her overseas to India where she reported for two weeks.

Jessica interned at another Cincinnati television station during the summer of 2012. She is a Lakota West High School graduate.

When Jessica isn’t reporting or anchoring, she is usually spending time with her fiancé, her family, or her friends, catching a Cincinnati Reds game (because she’s a huge fan), or relaxing with her cat Mr. Skittles.