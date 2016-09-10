Bengals visit 9/11 Memorial before season opener

The Cincinnati Bengals visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City the day before they play the season opener against the Jets on the 15th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks.



The entire team toured the area where the World Trade Center buildings once stood and a group led by Marvin Lewis, Andy Dalton and Andrew Whitworth laid flowers near the names of some of the terrorist attack victims.



“It’s just amazing to see this and how big it was,” said Bengals Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert. “But, I think the neatest part is the Survivor Tree that survived everything.”



Marvin Lewis expressed during the week leading up to the game how honored he and the team were to be chosen to play the Jets in the New York City area on the September 11th anniversary.



“I’m really glad coach brought us here because it’s a huge part of the history of our country,” added Eifert. “It was a terrible tragedy, but it’s good to come here and pay our respects and be able to experience it.”



The team spent about 20 minutes touring the area and taking pictures.



The Bengals open the season Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

