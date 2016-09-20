Mother of UC head coach Tommy Tuberville passes away - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mother of UC head coach Tommy Tuberville passes away

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Tommy Tuberville (FOX19 NOW/file) Tommy Tuberville (FOX19 NOW/file)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The mother of UC head football coach Tommy Tuberville has passed away.

Coach released the following statement Tuesday after his weekly press conference:

"My beautiful mother, Olive Tuberville, passed away Saturday after a long illness. While we knew this day was coming, it does not lessen our family's loss. She was one of my biggest supporters, fans and cheerleaders. Games will not be the same without her in the stands cheering us on. She was our rock and was never afraid to tell you the truth or speak her mind. Please respect my family's privacy as we grieve. I love you mom."

Visitation for Mrs. Tuberville will be held this Sunday in Camden, Arkansas.

Olive Tuberville was 87 years old.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-03-06 07:31:13 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-03-06 22:37:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-03-06 22:35:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly