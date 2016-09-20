Mother of UC head coach Tommy Tuberville passes away

The mother of UC head football coach Tommy Tuberville has passed away.

Coach released the following statement Tuesday after his weekly press conference:

"My beautiful mother, Olive Tuberville, passed away Saturday after a long illness. While we knew this day was coming, it does not lessen our family's loss. She was one of my biggest supporters, fans and cheerleaders. Games will not be the same without her in the stands cheering us on. She was our rock and was never afraid to tell you the truth or speak her mind. Please respect my family's privacy as we grieve. I love you mom."

Visitation for Mrs. Tuberville will be held this Sunday in Camden, Arkansas.

Olive Tuberville was 87 years old.

