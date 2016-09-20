OHSAA releases first high school football computer ratings

The OHSAA has released its first set of high school football computer ratings.

The state uses these ratings to determine playoff teams and match-ups. The top eight in each region qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the teams of local interest in each division:

DIVISION I:

1. Colerain

2. Elder

4. Fairfield

5. Lebanon

6. Hamilton

7. Mason

8. Moeller

9. St. Xavier

11. Sycamore

12. Oak Hills



DIVISION II:

2. Turpin

3. Walnut Hills

4. Princeton

5. Kings

6. La Salle

7. Edgewood

10. Harrison

12. Anderson



DIVISION III:

1. Franklin

3. Mt. Healthy

5. Wilmington

9. Norwood

12. Goshen



DIVISION IV:

2. Wyoming

6. Clinton-Massie

7. Indian Hill

10. Middletown Madison

11. Mariemont

12. Reading



DIVISION V:

2. CHCA

8. Madeira

9. Roger Bacon



DIVISION VI:

1. Williamsburg

5. Purcell Marian

8. CCD



DIVISION VII:

4. Miami Valley Christian Academy

6. Gamble Montessori

7. Hillcrest

12. Lockland

