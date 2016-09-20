OHSAA releases first high school football computer ratings - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OHSAA releases first high school football computer ratings

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The OHSAA has released its first set of high school football computer ratings.

The state uses these ratings to determine playoff teams and match-ups. The top eight in each region qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the teams of local interest in each division:

DIVISION I:

1. Colerain

2. Elder

4. Fairfield

5. Lebanon

6. Hamilton

7. Mason

8. Moeller

9. St. Xavier

11. Sycamore

12. Oak Hills
 
DIVISION II:

2. Turpin

3. Walnut Hills

4. Princeton

5. Kings

6. La Salle

7. Edgewood

10. Harrison

12. Anderson
 
DIVISION III:

1. Franklin

3. Mt. Healthy

5. Wilmington

9. Norwood

12. Goshen
 
DIVISION IV:

2. Wyoming

6. Clinton-Massie

7. Indian Hill

10. Middletown Madison

11. Mariemont

12. Reading
 
DIVISION V:

2. CHCA

8. Madeira

9. Roger Bacon
 
DIVISION VI:

1. Williamsburg

5. Purcell Marian

8. CCD
 
DIVISION VII:

4. Miami Valley Christian Academy

6. Gamble Montessori

7. Hillcrest

12. Lockland

