FC Cincinnati's Okoli wins USL's Golden Boot

FC Cincinnati’s Sean Okoli has won the USL’s Golden Boot award.

Given to the player with the most goals scored in the league, Okoli recorded 16 goals to finish one goal ahead of New York Red Bulls II’s Brandon Allen and Jack McBean from LA Galaxy II.

Okoli is the USL’s point leader with 35 and is starting to peak at the right time with September being his most productive month with four goals. Okoli has also logged a goal in four of the last six fixtures, including at one time, notching a goal in three consecutive matches.

FCC hosts Charleston Battery in the first-round of USL playoffs this Sunday at Nippert Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

