XU tourney moved out of Puerto Rico due to Zika

Xavier will not be playing in Puerto Rico this season as the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Tournament is being moved to Florida due to Zika virus concerns.

The tournament will continue as scheduled, but will played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

The tournament field will remain as originally announced with Xavier, Arizona State, Clemson, Davidson, Missouri, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma and Tulane.

The bracket consists of 12 games over three days with each team competing in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in a championship game on the final day of competition.

The previously announced times and networks of each game will remain the same.

The tournament is set to begin on November 17th.

