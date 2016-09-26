Burfict on return: "Why would I change anything?" - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Burfict on return: "Why would I change anything?"

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(source: bengals.com) (source: bengals.com)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Vontaze Burfict returned from his three-game suspension Monday and is expected to be active for Thursday’s game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burfict was suspended by the NFL after last season’s playoff game for repeated violations of player safety rules and when asked Monday if he’ll have to change the way he plays, Burfict responded: “Why would I have to change anything?”

Marvin Lewis would not say how many snaps Burfict will play, if he plays, against the Dolphins in his season debut.

“You’re adding a good player,” said Lewis. “It’ll add depth to the linebacker area because some of the guys who have been playing will have a little bit of a change in play time a little bit as we move forward in the next couple of weeks.”

Burfict, a 2013 Pro Bowl linebacker, is considered one of the best players on the team and best linebackers in the NFL.

“Feels good to be back here with my teammates,” said Burfict. “I’m going to do my job, take control of the defense and just be a leader out there.”

When asked if he’s talked with Burfict about changing the way he plays, Marvin Lewis said: “No, I didn’t talk with him. He’s had enough talks.”

The Bengals did not have to make a roster move because of an NFL exemption. They will have to make a player move if they activate Burfict to the roster on Thursday.

The Bengals host the Dolphins on Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

