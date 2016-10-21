Attorney: Despite Pike County sheriff’s efforts, Rhoden evidence still in jeopardy

"It is true, sometimes you get a lead and sometimes there's something there to find and you go back and that is certainly a rare occurrence," DeWine said. "But, the possibility is here there could still be something in those mobile homes and those vehicles that could be of evidentiary value," FOX19's Jody Barr asked DeWine. "Well, I suppose that anything's possible and it's possible that could be," DeWine said.