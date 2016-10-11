Xavier picked to finish second in Big East

Xavier has been picked to finish second in the Big East Conference.

The preseason poll, voted on by coaches, was announced at the conference’s media day at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In addition, the league announced two Xavier players are on the All-Big East preseason first team – Trevon Bluiett and Edmond Sumner.

Xavier, which finished second in the Big East last season at 14-4, was chosen for second place, the highest preseason position for the Musketeers as they begin their fourth year as a conference member.

Xavier’s second-place finish last season is the best finish in its first three years in the league.

Villanova, the 2016 National Champion, has been selected to capture the Big East regular-season crown in the Big East poll.

