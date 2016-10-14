Highly rated recruit Scruggs picks XU

The Xavier basketball team has received a commitment from one of the highest rated players in school history.



Paul Scruggs, a native of the Indianapolis area, verbally committed to Xavier on Friday afternoon.



Rated the 28th overall prospect in the 2017 class by ESPN.com and 31st on Scout.com's rankings, the addition of the Scruggs moves Xavier's recruiting class to one of the best in the country in 2017.

